Palestinian security forces arrest Palestinian demonstrators loyal to the Islamic movement of Hamas in Hebron, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian security forces clash with alestinian demonstrators loyal to the Islamic movement of Hamas in Hebron, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian officer gestures after an injured protester fell down during clashes between Palestinian security forces and Palestinian demonstrators loyal to the Islamic movement of Hamas in Hebron, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian security forces beat up a protester during clashes between Palestinian security forces and Palestinian demonstrators loyal to the Islamic movement of Hamas in Hebron, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Clashes between Hamas supporters and Palestinian security forces took place on Friday in the West Bank city of Hebron as the Islamic movement marked its 31st anniversary, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

At a time of high tension in the Palestinian territories, Hamas called on its supporters to keep fighting to free Palestine.