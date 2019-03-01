The US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, takes part in a UN Security Council session in New York on Thursday, Feb. 28. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, takes part in a debate in the Security Council in New York on Thursday, Feb. 28. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The United States and Russia clashed again over Venezuela in the UN Security Council on Thursday, as Moscow vetoed a US resolution recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president, while an opposing Russian draft fell far short of garnering enough votes to pass.

Nine of the 15 members supported Washington's draft calling for the "peaceful restoration of democracy" in Venezuela and demanding that incumbent leftist President Nicolas Maduro allow US humanitarian aid to enter the oil-rich nation.