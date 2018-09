Four of some 1000 clay bullae, or seals, each with a depiction of a human head in profile are displayed inside the Israeli Antiquities Authority's offices in Jerusalem, Israel, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Four of some 1000 clay bullae, or seals, (bottom) each with a depiction of a human head in profile and oil lamps are displayed inside the Israeli Antiquities Authority's offices in Jerusalem, Israel, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Over 1,000 tiny clay seals with depictions of Greek gods and other images from more than two millennia ago were found last month in a cave in what is now Israel, and were displayed on Sunday for an efe-epa journalist.

The seals, known as bullae, are about the size of a fingernail and date back to the Hellenistic era, 300-200 BCE, and show the faces of Greek deities such as Athena, Apollo and Aphrodite as well as cornucopia, erotica and animals.