Indian municipal workers conduct a cleaning operation at the Yamuna river bank, a day after idols immersions in the river in New Delhi, India, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A major clean-up was underway Tuesday in the Indian capital to remove remnants of idols and other religious material, including plastic, littering the fragile floodplains of the Yamuna river, following immersion rituals after a major Hindu festival.

On Sunday, Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, wrapped up and was followed by the placing of thousands of Ganesha idols in the ecologically vulnerable Yamuna river in the Indian capital.