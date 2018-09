A supporter holding a poster of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr takes part in a campaign rally ahead of the parliamentary elections, in Tahrir Square (Liberation Square), central Baghdad, Iraq, 04 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI ABBAS

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces carry the pictures of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali khamenei and Khomeini and Iraqi Shiite Muslim spiritual leaders Grands Ali al-Sistani and Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr as they parade during an anti-Israel rally to mark Jerusalem day, or Al-Quds day, in Baghdad, 08 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI ABBAS

A political group led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced Sunday an agreement with other political parties in Iraq to form a majority coalition bloc in the parliament which was elected four month ago.

The bloc, which seeks to form a coalition government, has 162 legislators, only three seats away from achieving an absolute majority in the 329-seat parliament, according to an official document signed by the leaders of the groups.