Protesters of the Extinction Rebellion campaign demonstrate in Berlin, Germany, 17 April 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group are carried away as they block Oxford Circus in central London, Britain, 17 April 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group block Oxford Circus in central London, Britain, 17 April 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group glue themselves to a train at Canary Wharf station in central London, Britain, 17 April 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Climate change activists glued themselves to the top of a train in London on Wednesday in a third day of protests.

Two Extinction Rebellion members climbed on top of a carriage and super-glued themselves to the roof at Canary Wharf station in the capital's financial hub.