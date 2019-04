A handout image made available by the Arc Centre of Excellence Coral Reef Studies on 4 April 2019 shows a recruitment tile is covered with crustose coralline algae (CCA), which facilitates coral recruitment. EPA-EFE/ARC CoE for Coral Reef Studies/ Tory Chase/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout image made available by the Arc Centre of Excellence Coral Reef Studies on 4 April 2019 shows recruitment tiles made from terracotta, which were deployed at 15 reefs along the Great Barrier Reef. EPA-EFE/ARC CoE for Coral Reef Studies/ Gergely Torda/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout image made available by the Arc Centre of Excellence Coral Reef Studies on 4 April 2019 shows researcher Tory Chase collecting populated recruitment tiles at the Capricorn and Bunker group, at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef. EPA-EFE/ARC CoE for Coral Reef Studies/ Margaux Hein/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rising temperatures in Australia caused by climate change reduced the recovery of Great Barrier Reef corals by 89 percent, according to a scientific study published on Thursday.

The largest coral reef in the world, which extends over 2,300 kilometers and can be seen from space, suffered devastating effects of coral bleaching for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017.