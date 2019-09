An aerial view made available by The Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) field campaign team, flying NASA's G-III aircraft over Greenland at about 40,000 feet on 26 March 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/NASA

Ilulissat icefjord, which is on the list of UNESCO World Heritage, in western Greenland, 15 July 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/LINDA KASTRUP DENMARK OUT

Indigenous Arctic communities are deeply concerned about the climate crisis and race for resources in the region, the president of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues said.

“We would like to have in the agreements better protection of the indigenous people so they live from nature,” Anne Nuorgam said in an interview with Efe.