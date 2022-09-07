A man moves to higher ground after his village gets inundated by flood following a breach in Manchar Lake to reduce overflow, in Jamshoro district, Sindh province, Pakistan, 06 September 2022. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

Climate change, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation are the three top issues that most concern people in 22 developed and developing countries, according to a survey carried out for the Open Society Foundations (OSF).

The survey, published on the eve of the start of the United Nations General Assembly, highlights a "common desire for effective global action" to deal with these issues, but also a "lack of confidence in the international community's ability to work together to address global threats," OSF said.