Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at the Lodge in Canberra, Australia, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia runs the risk of seeing the investment of foreign funds slow down and registering an increase in costs if it refuses to join the international commitment against the climate crisis, the Australian Reserve Bank Deputy Governor said Thursday.

Guy Debelle said the crisis is a "first-order risk in financial systems," insisting the reduction of polluting gases linked to it must be taken into account "regardless of whether we think these adjustments are appropriate or fair." EFE