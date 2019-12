A young woman holds a banner that reads 'The Oceans are Rising and so are We' during a 'Fridays for Future' rally in front of the Congress of Deputies, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Lizon

Students shout slogans as they protest against climate change during the worldwide 'Fridays for Future' rally in front of the Parliament in Lisbon, Portugal, 29 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

Disasters caused by the climate emergency were the main cause of internal displacement worldwide over the last decade, forcing more than 20 million people to leave their homes each year, Oxfam said Monday.

The organization presented its report "Forced from Home," coinciding with the United Nations Climate Summit (COP25) in Madrid from Dec. 2-13, and in which issues such as financial support to communities and displaced people affected by the climate crisis will be addressed. EFE-EPA