The view from the cockpit of the helicopter high above the Southern Alps on Jul. 6, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/Will Knight NO ARCHIVING

The view down Mount Aspiring in New Zealand on Dec. 13, 2002. EPA-EFE FILE/Phillip Melchior NO ARCHIVING EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An Australian climber found alive after nearly a week trapped on New Zealand's Mt Aspiring will be evacuated by air as soon as weather conditions improve, reported public broadcaster Radio New Zealand on Friday.

The 29-year-old unidentified soldier activated his emergency beacon on Monday - the day he was due to return from one of the country's highest mountains, often referred to as the "Matterhorn of the South" and located in the Southern Alps.