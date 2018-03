Brazilian former Agriculture Minister Wagner Rossi speaks during an event in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2011. EPA-EFE/ABR/Elza Fiuza

A partner in the port company, Rodrimar S.A., Antonio Grecco (C), arrives at the Federal Police headquarters in Sao Paolo, Brazil, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Three close associates of Brazil's president were jailed Thursday as part of a probe into whether the head of state took bribes in exchange for a decree benefiting a port company.

The detainees include attorney Jose Yunes and retired Military Police Col. Joao Baptista Lima Filho, both friends of President Michel Temer who are being held on five-day arrest orders.