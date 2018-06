(FILE) An Indian girl washes clothes as her mother comes to help her at the banks of the Brahmaputra river under a dark and cloudy sky in Guwahati, Assam, India, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) An Indian boy inspects his paddy fields submerged by monsoon rain in Nagaon district of Assam state, India, Sep. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

Close to 400,000 people have been affected by heavy rainfall and floods that have been drenching the state of Assam in northeastern India for the last 48 hours, killing at least one person.

According to the latest figures released Friday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 386,000 people have been affected in 668 localities spread over seven districts of the state.