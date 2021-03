A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Canadian businessman Michael Spavor after at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 September 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The trial of Canadian national Michael Spavor, who has been detained in China for more than two years on espionage charges, ended without a verdict after two hours in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong on Friday.

It was held in a closed courtoom with diplomats from Canada and several other countries denied access to the proceedings, according to tweets by reporters outside the court. EFE-EPA