A camera on a street is seen besides a Chinese national flag outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A Chinese staff speaks to Australia's Ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher (R) before being denied entry at the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A police officer stands guard at the entrance of Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australia's Ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher (L) speaks to journalists after being denied entry at the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

China-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei appeared Thursday in a Beijing court where she is to be tried behind closed doors, accused of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.

The 46-year-old mother of two and anchor for the state broadcaster CGTN has been detained in China for 19 months.