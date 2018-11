CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta talks with reporters on Nov. 16, 2018, upon his return to the White House after having his press pass reinstated. EFE-EPA/ JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump (r) exchanges words with CNN reporter Jim Acosta (l) at a White House press conference on Nov. 7, 2018, a situation that led the White House to temporarily revoke Acosta's press pass. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

CNN on Monday ended its lawsuit against President Donald Trump after the White House returned reporter Jim Acosta's press pass after suspending it after he got into a tense exchange with the president at a press conference last week.

The cable news network said Monday on Twitter: "Today the White House fully restored Jim Acosta's press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary. We look forward to continuing to cover the White House."