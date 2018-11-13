US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks with CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

CNN said it filed a lawsuit against President Trump and his administration that seeks to reinstate the credentials of Jim Acosta, the cable news channel correspondent who was banned from the White House after clashing with the president during a press conference last week, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

"The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process," CNN said in a statement.