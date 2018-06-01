Spanish Deputy Prime Minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, looks on on the second day of the no-confidence motion debate against Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Co-founder of Spain's Podemos to ousted deputy PM: I'm happy to see you go

The co-founder of a grassroots anti-austerity party that supported a motion of no-confidence to oust Spain's conservative prime minister managed to grab a final word with the outgoing deputy prime minister as she left the lower chamber of parliament and told her he was glad to see her party go.

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, who was second-in-command to conservative leader Mariano Rajoy, looked slightly taken aback when Juan Carlos Monedero, a political science professor who helped found the left-wing Podemos party, bade farewell as she made her way to a car following the parliamentary session that ended in defeat for the right-wing Popular Party.