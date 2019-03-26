Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) next to the yellow flag of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) atop a building in the village of Baghuz, Syria, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

epa07461314 Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in a military operation in the village of Baghuz, Syria, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

A coalition of 74 countries that contributed to the defeat of the Islamic State terror organization’s so-called caliphate has Tuesday called for captured militants to be tried for their crimes while the hunt for its leader, the self-proclaimed Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, continues.

Major General Christopher Ghika of the United Kingdom, spokesman for the military combined joint task force known as “Inherent Resolve,” said his forces had been surprised by the number of people who left the last enclave where the now-disbanded caliphate had concentrated its forces in Baghuz, in the province of Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria.