A Yemeni walks past debris of a destroyed building allegedly targeted by a previous Saudi-led airstrike, in Sana'a, Yemen, 01 November 2018. According to reports, the US has called for a ceasefire in Yemen and a return to UN-backed peace talks aimed at ending the three-and-half-year conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia attacked Houthi targets at the Al Daylami airbase in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, a military source quoted by the official Saudi SPA agency said early Friday.

The official spokesman of the Coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, declared that the operation included ballistic missile launches and targeted ground stations of unmanned aerial vehicle, bomb-making facilities and support locations of the airbase.