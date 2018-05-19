Riyadh Al-Badran (C), the head of Iraq's Independent Higher Election Commission, attends a press conference with members of the Commission to announce the official results of parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

The Saairon coalition of an Iraqi Shiite cleric and head of Sadr movement has won Iraq's parliamentary elections by obtaining 54 seats, according to the final results released Saturday by the Iraqi electoral commission.

The coalition, which is led by Muqtada al-Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric who fought against the United States invasion and has chaired an anti-corruption movement in recent years, got the largest number of parliamentary seats, while al-Fath coalition led by Hadi al-Ameri came second with 47 seats.