A Royal Bengal tiger strolls in its enclosure at the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, India, May 11, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Climate change and rising sea levels could destroy the mangroves of Sundarbans, the last coastal stronghold of the Bengal tiger in India and Bangladesh, according to a study published by the James Cook University on Monday.

The littoral habitat of the predator, the world's biggest cat, could be completely destroyed over the next five decades, the study by the Australian university found.