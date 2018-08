National Intelligence Director Dan Coats (c), FBI Director Christopher Wray (l) and the head of the National Security Agency, Gen. Paul Nakasone (r), attend a Washington press conference on Aug. 2, 2018, to discuss Russian meddling in the US election process. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (3rd from right), White House press secretary Sarah Sanders (l), White House National Security Adviser John Bolton (2nd from left), National Intelligence Director Dan Coats (3rd from left), FBI Director Christopher Wray (2nd from right) and National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone (r) hold a Washington press conference on Aug. 2, 2018, to discuss Russian meddling in the US election process. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

US National Intelligence Director Dan Coats warned Thursday of a "pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States" in the run-up to - and during - the November mid-term elections.

"In regards to Russian involvement in the midterm elections, we continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," said Coats at a White House press conference.