An Ivorian woman looks for plastic bottles to recycle amongst plastic debris along the Ebrie lagoon in the city of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

Filipino children play by the Manila bay surrounded by rubbish in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Nestle are among the companies that contribute most to ocean pollution with single-use plastics, according to a study presented on Tuesday by the "Break Free from Plastic" initiative.

The environmental movement, launched in 2016, has helped clear the coasts of 42 countries around the world of discarded plastics.