Coca-Cola Co. on Friday said it would buy British coffee-shop chain Costa for $5.1 billion, diversifying further from its soft-drink roots and marking the latest bet by a major consumer goods company on coffee, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Costa, a rival to Starbucks Corp. in the U.K., has nearly 4,000 stores in 32 countries and also sells coffee in grocery shops and gas stations. Founded in London in 1971, it also has a growing presence in China.