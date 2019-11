A woman leaves the market in Villa Fatima, the main supply center for coca leaf in La Paz, Bolivia, after purchasing sacks full of coca leaf on Nov. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A coca vendor rests on Nov. 25, 2019, at the market in Villa Fatima, the main supply center for coca leaf in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Departmental Association of Coca Growers of La Paz (ADEPCOCA) leader Franklin Gutierrez calls for national unity on Nov. 25, 2019, during an interview in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Departmental Association of Coca Growers of La Paz (ADEPCOCA) leader Franklin Gutierrez calls for national unity on Nov. 25, 2019, during an interview in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Coca growers' leader Franklin Gutierrez called in an interview with EFE for unity in Bolivia, urging his countrymen to set aside their differences in the wake of the departure from office of President Evo Morales, with whom he clashed, a move that landed him in prison.

Gutierrez, who spent more than a year at the prison in San Pedro, said that he considered himself the first "political prisoner" released after Morales went into exile in Mexico.