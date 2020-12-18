Activity at the port of Brixham, in southwest England, has been muted by the pandemic but members of the fishing community are nervously awaiting the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
Cod or scallops: English fishing fights for its future
Worker moves a cuttlefish at the port in Brixham, UK o 15 December 2020. EFE/Judith Mora
Activity at the port of Brixham, in southwest England, has been muted by the pandemic but members of the fishing community are nervously awaiting the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.