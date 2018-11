President Donald Trump's personal former attorney Michael Cohen (c) on Nov. 29, 2018, pleaded guilty in a New York court to having lied to Congress about the now-president's aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In a surprise appearance, Cohen came to a Manhattan federal court on Nov. 29, 2018, to admit his guilt to a new charge. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

President Donald Trump's personal former attorney Michael Cohen on Thursday pleaded guilty in a New York court to having lied to Congress about the now-president's aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In a surprise appearance, Cohen came to a Manhattan federal court on Thursday morning to admit his guilt to a new charge.