US President Donald J. Trump delivers remark while participating in a meeting on prescription drug prices with members of his administration and people affected by high healthcare costs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Michael Cohen, former attorney to US President Donald J. Trump, departs after testifying privately before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, plans on Wednesday for the first time to publicly accuse the president of engaging -- while in office -- in criminal conduct related to a hush-money payment to a porn star, a person familiar with his expected testimony before Congress said, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Appearing before the House Oversight Committee, Mr. Cohen also plans to make public some of Mr. Trump's private financial statements and allege that Mr. Trump at times inflated or deflated his net worth for business and personal purposes, including avoiding paying property taxes, the person said. The financial statements were developed by Mr. Trump's accountant, the person said. The Wall Street Journal hasn't seen those statements.