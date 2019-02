Michael Cohen (C), a former attorney to the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, waits to testify before the US House of Representatives' Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic representative from New York, listens as Michael Cohen, a former attorney to the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, testifies before the US House of Representatives' Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A visual aid brought in by Republicans is displayed as Michael Cohen, a former attorney to the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, testifies before the US House of Represenatives' Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, of Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Michael Cohen, a former attorney to the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, delivers his opening statement during sworn testimony before the US House of Representatives' Oversight and Government Reform Committee in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A former attorney of the president of the United States said Wednesday that his then-boss was aware in mid-2016 that one of his advisers was in contact with WikiLeaks concerning the disclosure of thousands of Democratic Party emails.

Michael Cohen, who will begin a three-year prison term in May after pleading guilty to violating campaign finance laws, made the accusations against Donald Trump during sworn congressional testimony.