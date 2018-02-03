A pedestrian walks past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of an electronics retailers store in central Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A view of the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Hackers who stole $523 million worth of the NEM cryptocurrency from Japanese virtual currency exchange Coincheck used a small part of it to buy initial coin offering (ICO) of a Philippine company, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported Saturday.

Philippine blockchain technology company Appsolutely on Thursday received 2,000 NEM coins in its ICO, a payment which came from one of the eight accounts to where the stolen coins were dispersed, a spokesperson of NEM.io Foundation, which is tracking the movement of the stolen cryptocurrency, told Nikkei.