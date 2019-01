Coins commemorating the bicentenary of Spain's Prado Museum are to go on sale from next week in Japan, where they will be available for reserving through 41 banking institutions, the importers said on Friday.

A spokesperson for Taisei Coins, an importing firm, told EFE that they have been working with Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Spain's mint - for some time to bring these coins to Japan.