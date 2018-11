Central American migrants protect themselves from the cold that affects the country, while they remain in the sports stadium Jesus Martinez 'Palillo', in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A view of the damages at the Coatzacoalcos port, in Veracruz, Mexico, 14 November 2018, due to the cold wave marked by the lowering of temperatures in the majority of the country. EPA-EFE/Angel Hernandez

A Central American migrant protects himself from the cold that affects the country, while they remain in the sports stadium Jesus Martinez 'Palillo', in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) predicted Wednesday that a cold front and a winter storm will keep the temperatures low for a large part of the country such as the capital, where minimum temperatures are expected to drop to between 0 and 5 degree celsius.

The SMN indicated that the cold front number 10 will extend over the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, and an intense mass of polar air will cover a large part of the Mexican territory.