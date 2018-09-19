A scaffolding collapse that killed one construction worker and left 11 others injured as they were refurbishing Madrid's iconic luxury Ritz hotel was due to a weight overload on the sixth floor which caused the metal structure to buckle and come crashing down, authorities and witnesses said Wednesday.
The accident resulted in the death of a 42-year-old builder of African origin, while two of the injured, both aged 41-years-old, were in serious condition in two of Madrid's leading hospitals, authorities said.