Police agents keep watch near the Ritz hotel in Madrid, Spain, Sept.19, 2018, a day after renovation scaffolding collapsed killing at least one worker and injuring 11 others. EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

A view of renovation works on the facade of the Ritz hotel in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 19, 2018, a day after renovation scaffolding collapsed killing at least one worker and injuring 11 others. EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

A scaffolding collapse that killed one construction worker and left 11 others injured as they were refurbishing Madrid's iconic luxury Ritz hotel was due to a weight overload on the sixth floor which caused the metal structure to buckle and come crashing down, authorities and witnesses said Wednesday.

The accident resulted in the death of a 42-year-old builder of African origin, while two of the injured, both aged 41-years-old, were in serious condition in two of Madrid's leading hospitals, authorities said.