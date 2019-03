Photographs of the crew members of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 that crashed are displayed during a memorial service by the airlines' Pilots' Association in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

More than 200 mourners on Thursday paid homage to Ethiopia's youngest pilot, the captain of the ill-fated the Ethiopia Airlines plane that crashed on its way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, killing all 157 on board.

Surrounded by a wreath of flowers and dozens of lit candles two photos showing 29-year-old Yared Getachew, in uniform and holding his hat, were displayed at Getachew's family chapel, just 10 minutes from the capital's Bole International Airport.