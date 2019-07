Colombian President Ivan Duque (C); the president of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July, Peruvian Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (C-L); and the United Kingdom's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Jonathan Guy Allen (C-R), give statements in Bogota, Colombia, on July 12, 2019. Duque asked the United Nations Security Council to extend the UN's peace process verification mission in the Andean nation for one more year. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) and the president of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July, Peruvian Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (L), offer statements in Bogota, Colombia, on July 12, 2019. Duque asked the United Nations Security Council to extend the UN's peace process verification mission in the Andean nation for one more year. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) speaks to reporters in Bogota, Colombia, on July 12, 2019. Duque asked the United Nations Security Council to extend the UN's peace process verification mission in the Andean nation for one more year. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombia's president on Friday asked the United Nations Security Council to extend the UN's peace process verification mission in the Andean nation for one more year.

Ivan Duque said the UN's support was crucial to the process of reincorporating former guerrilla fighters into society.