Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg give a joint statement after a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 31 May 2018. Colombia will be NATO's first Latin American partner. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday made official, together with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, his country's cooperation agreement as a "global partner" of the alliance, thus becoming the first Latin American nation to attain that "status."

"Colombia is the first country from Latin America to attain that status in NATO. It's an enormous privilege," Santos said in an appearance before the press with Stoltenberg at which he took no questions but said that this is the same status that countries such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea have with the military bloc.