Family members of a team of Ecuadorian journalists who were killed and murdered in Colombia await the arrival of four bodies that were found by Colombian authorities in the southwest of the country, Cali, Colombia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Police officers carry the coffins containing four bodies found by Colombian authorities in the southwest of the country, Cali, Colombia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Three of the four bodies found in a jungle in southwestern Colombia belong to a team of journalists from the Ecuadorian daily El Comercio who were kidnapped and slain in March, the Colombian foreign minister said Friday.

"Yesterday I called the foreign minister (of Ecuador) to give him the news that we might have found the bodies of the slain journalists. The bodies are now in Cali where they were identified and will be handed over to their relatives," Maria Angela Holguin told reporters.