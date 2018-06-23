Relatives of the killed journalists of the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio arrive at the headquarters of the National Institute of Legal Medicine in Cali, Colombia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Mariana Reyes, mother of Javier Ortega, one of the journalists of the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio, leaves the headquarters of the National Institute of Legal Medicine in Cali, Colombia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Yadira Aguagallo, wife of Paul Rivas, one of the journalists of the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio, attends a press conference at the headquarters of the National Institute of Legal Medicine in Cali, Colombia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Colombia's defense minister confirmed Friday that dental tests have almost confirmed that the three bodies recovered from a forest region in Southern Colombia belong to members of a media team of Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio, who were reportedly kidnapped and killed by a guerilla group.

"The police and Legal Medicine report that dental charts (dental records) give 99 percent certainty about the identities of the bodies of Ecuadorian journalists found. However, respective DNA tests will also be carried out," Luis Carlos Villegas said on Twitter.