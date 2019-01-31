Colombia's foreign minister on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of three journalists of Spain's EFE news agency, two Colombians and one Spaniard, arrested by Venezuelan authorities in the capital Caracas.
"Government of Colombia rejects arbitrary detention of 2 journalists and photographer of @EFEnoticias: Colombians Maureen Barriga and Leonardo Munoz, and Spanish Gonzalo Dominguez, in Venezuela. We demand immediate release and respect for their lives," Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Twitter.