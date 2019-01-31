Venezuelan opposition supporters participate in a demonstration to demand the end of the crisis and in support of the interim presidency of Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

A handout picture provided by Miraflores press shows the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an event with the members of the Bolivarian National Armed Force in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A woman holds a banner that reads: 'Maduro=Hunger. No more dictatorship' while Venezuelan opposition demonstrate to demand the end of the crisis and support the self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition demonstrate to demand the end of the crisis and support the self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Colombia's foreign minister on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of three journalists of Spain's EFE news agency, two Colombians and one Spaniard, arrested by Venezuelan authorities in the capital Caracas.

"Government of Colombia rejects arbitrary detention of 2 journalists and photographer of @EFEnoticias: Colombians Maureen Barriga and Leonardo Munoz, and Spanish Gonzalo Dominguez, in Venezuela. We demand immediate release and respect for their lives," Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Twitter.