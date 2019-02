An aerial view of the controlled demolition of the Monaco building on Feb. 22, 2019, in Medellin, Colombia. That high-rise was once the home of the late Pablo Escobar, the notorious founder of the Medellin Cartel. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

An aerial view of the Monaco building prior to its controlled demolition on Feb. 22, 2019, in Medellin, Colombia. That high-rise was once the home of the late Pablo Escobar, the notorious founder of the Medellin Cartel. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A high-rise building in this northwestern city that once served as the residence and headquarters of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar was reduced to rubble in just three seconds on Friday.

In its place, a park will be built in honor of the victims of narco-terrorism in Colombia.