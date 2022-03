Colombian presidential hopeful Federico Gutierrez, with the Coalicion Equipo por Colombia group, arrives at his precinct with his family to vote on March 13, 2022, in Medellin. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian presidential hopeful Federico Gutierrez, with the Coalicion Equipo por Colombia group, votes on March 13, 2022, in Medellin. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombia election proceeding with no incidents, but with Web site failure

Colombian authorities reported Sunday that election day is proceeding without any major incidents or disturbances, despite failures in the Web page of the National Voter Registry, the organizer of the elections, although officials are - at present - ruling out a cyberattack.

Defense Minister Diego Molano held a press conference at the Unified Command Post and reported complete normality in all election-related security matters around the country.