Family members of a team of Ecuadorian journalists who were killed and murdered in Colombia await the arrival of four bodies that were found by Colombian authorities in the southwest of the country, Cali, Colombia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Police officers carry the coffins containing four bodies found by Colombian authorities in the southwest of the country, Cali, Colombia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Four bodies found by Colombian authorities in a jungle in the southwest of the country arrived here Friday for forensic analyses to determine if they correspond to the Ecuadorian journalists who were kidnapped in March and then murdered.

The coffins, wrapped in white bags, arrived Friday morning at Cali's Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport on a National Police aircraft.