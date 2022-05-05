Handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency showing the head of the Clan del Golfo (the largest criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking in Colombia and heir to paramilitarism) Dairo Antonio Úsuga alias "Otoniel " during his extradition process from Bogota (Colombia) to the United States, 04 May 2022. EFE/Presidency of Colombia /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Accused Colombian drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan) criminal group, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, was extradited Wednesday to the United States, President Iván Duque announced.

"Colombians, I want to inform you that Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias 'Otoniel,' has been extradited. This criminal is only comparable to Pablo Escobar and is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world, but also a murderer of social leaders, an abuser of children and adolescents, murderer of police officers," the president said in a statement.