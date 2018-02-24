Photo provided by the Colombian Attorney General's Office showing Washington Prado Alava in Bogota, Colombia, moments before he was extradited to the United States on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Colombian Attorney General's Office

Colombian authorities on Saturday morning extradited Washington Prado Alava to the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly transporting more than 250 tons of cocaine to that country, Colombia's Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

"With the arrangements of the AG's office, Washington Prado Alava, alias 'Gerard,' also known as the Ecuadorian Pablo Escobar, was extradited to the United States," the statement read. "The (suspect) had attempted to enlist in the FARC to gain access to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP)," which is at the heart of the transitional justice component of the peace process signed in 2016 by the now-former rebel forces and the Colombian government.