Former militia commander Daniel Rendon Herrera (C) signs documents as Interpol agents watch on April 23, 2018, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Colombian National Police

A former militia chief has been extradited by Colombia to the United States, where he faces drug trafficking and other charges, the National Police said Monday.

Daniel Rendon Herrera, known as "Don Mario," was handed over to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the US Marshals Service in the early morning hours, the National Police said in a statement.