Interpol agents accompany Nini Johana Usuga David (center) - sister of the accused head of the Cartel del Golfo crime gang, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias "Otoniel" - to the plane that transported her to the United States, where she was wanted for extradition for laundering proceeds from drug trafficking. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Interpol agents accompany Nini Johana Usuga David (center) - sister of the accused head of the Cartel del Golfo crime gang, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias "Otoniel" - to the plane that transported her to the United States, where she was wanted for extradition for laundering proceeds from drug trafficking. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Colombian authorities on Friday extradited the sister of the alleged leader of the Clan del Golfo crime gang to the United States, where she is wanted for laundering proceeds from drug trafficking, the National Police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old Nini Johana Usuga David, alias "La Negra," is accused of belonging to a transnational drug-trafficking organization and also of "bolstering the illicit revenues" that the Clan del Golfo - Colombia's most powerful criminal outfit - received from the drug trade, that law enforcement agency added.