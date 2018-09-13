People watching the rise of the Cauca river in Puerto Valdivia, Antioquia, Colombia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Oscar Baena

Hundred sof people evacuated from Puerto Valdivia remain in the coliseum in Valdivia, Colombia, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OSCAR BAENA

Colombia's National Authority of Environmental Licenses imposed a fine of 2,419 million pesos ($794,000) on Hidroeléctrica Ituango SA, operators of the Hidroituango dam in the northwest, for violating environmental norms, official sources said Wednesday.

In resolution 01444, dated Sep. 4, ANLA said Hidroeléctrica Ituango SA - a joint venture between Colombian state-run utility group EPM and local development institute Idea, did not adhere to environmental norms while constructing a hydroelectric project road connecting San Andres de Cuerquia to El Valle de Toledo.