Colombia former guerrilla leader Jesus Santrich poses during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, on May 30, 2019, after being released from custody by the federal Attorney General's Office. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A former guerrilla leader wanted in the United States on drug-trafficking charges was released on Thursday by order of Colombia's Supreme Court.

The high court ruled that Jesus Santrich, the nom de guerre of Seuxis Paucias Hernandez Solarte, has immunity from prosecution because a seat in Congress has been reserved for him under the terms of a 2016 peace deal with the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group.